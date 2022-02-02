District officials cautioned on accountability of Parish Development Model funds

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | District technical staff have been tasked to ensure accountability of funds when the Parish Development Model is rolled out in the country.

The model is a government strategy or approach for organizing and delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation at the parish level as the lowest economic planning unit.

Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, the Director of Mindset Change at Operation Wealth Creation-OWC says issues of accountability and transparency are very vital while implementing the project.

Kulayigye was on Tuesday speaking to Community Development Officers, District Commercial Officers, and other officials from different districts at Hoima Resort Hotel.

He said that the government will not tolerate corruption in the implementation of the project.

Kulayigye says that the model is the last strategy for service delivery, improving incomes and welfare of all Ugandans at the household level.

He has tasked district technical staff to always avail timely information about the project to the locals. According to Kulayigye, most people across the country do not have vital information about the project despite the government injecting funds to train the technical staff.

Rachael Kobugabe, one of the trainers under the Parish Development Model explains that the regional training of the technocrats is very crucial since it will help avail them with vast knowledge and skills in implementing the project once it is rolled out throughout the country.

Nickson Ankunda, the Kakumiro District Community Development Officer is optimistic that if well handled, the parish development model project will help transform the livelihoods of Ugandans since it is targeting the grass-root people who are entirely not in the money economy.

*****

URN