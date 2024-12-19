District Council recognizes Saboti clan

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Namisindwa district council has officially recognized the Saboti people as one of the bona fide clans in the district, a first step in their quest to be named as one of the tribes in the Uganda consititution. The Saboti, a small group of people living in Bukokho Sub County, parts of Bumbo Sub County, Bumityelo Sub County, and Bumbo Town Council in Namisindwa, are primarily found in the neighboring Sebei region.

They migrated from Western Kenya to Uganda in the late 1980s. The motion for the recognition of the Saboti clan was raised by Bwayo Kitumbesi, the Namabya Sub County LC V councilor, who also serves as the district LC V Vice-chairperson.

Martha Muyama, the Bumbo Town Council female councilor, seconded the motion, which was then put to a vote by Speaker Dorothy Walukawu. John Musila, the Bubulo East Constituency legislator, expressed his happiness with the passing of the motion.

He committed to taking it to Parliament for further consideration, after which it will be forwarded to the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development for implementation. Musila emphasized that the Saboti minority group has long been marginalized in terms of access to services such as schools, roads, and health centers.

Wickliffe Juma Chengun, the chairperson of the Saboti clan in Namisindwa, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and urged the area MP to expedite the process of bringing the motion to Parliament for approval. Prior to this recognition, the national IDs of Saboti members had listed them as “Gishu,” reflecting their historical ties to the Gishu region.

