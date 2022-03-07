Diplomats celebrate Amb Kabonera’s role in building East Africa

A peep into Amb Kabonero’s enduring legacy in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Liberata Mulamula has led celebrations of the role Ambassador Richard Kabonero in growing trade and good relations of all the countries of the East African region.

Kabonero is concluding his diplomatic tour in Tanzania, having served as Uganda’s top diplomat to the East African country from 2017.

At a farewell dinner in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, diplomats, government officials and private sector players saluted the Ugandan diplomat for promoting cross border trade, development of regional infrastructure projects and strengthening bilateral relations.

“You are destined for bigger things. Continue to be our goodwill Ambassador,” Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mulamula said. “Kabonero has the power to bring people together… You must be the happiest man to be celebrated and hear the good things about you when you are still alive.”

Kenya’s High Commissioner, Dan Kazungu, said Kabonero touched many lives during his long diplomatic career spanning three decades. “We are celebrating a friend, a colleague who has touched lives in many ways,” said Kazungu.

He added that “Kabonero is a professional and dedicated astute diplomat who loves his country. He has done all he can to ensure relations with Tanzania and EAC blossom. He is a brother.”

Kabonero in Tanzania

Soon after his arrival in Tanzania, Kabonero embarked on an ambitious program which included the critical negotiations of the Inter-gov’t agreement between Tanzania and Uganda for the East African crude oil pipeline which was successfully concluded later that year. He facilitated efforts that saw Uganda acquire land at Tanga Port to develop its oil facilities there.

Kabonero also embarked on the renovation of the chancery in Dar es Salaam. When the capital city of Tanzania was changed to Dodoma, Kabonero negotiated the acquisition of the land for the future chancery in the capital.

Uganda High Commission First Secretary, Connie Nuwagaba, described Kabonero as social and amiable. “He checks on us on a daily basis. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he kept following our situation. He’s always cracking jokes. His residence was always open to us here in Dar es Salaam and Uganda,” said Nuwagaba.

“You have been a friend whom we will always treasure. We will miss you but we know our paths will cross again,” she observed.

The Defence attache to Tanzania, Maj Gen Steven Kashaka, praised Kabonero for recognising and amplifying the works of NRA historicals especially fighting Idi Amin. “Kabonero is a disciplined officer. He has the gift of building teamwork,” said Kasahaka, adding, “I learnt commercial diplomacy and international relations from you.”

“Amb Kabonero helped me with contacts in the army and intelligence in Mozambique to understand the country… He is very organized.”

EACOP role

The Deputy East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, Eng Steven Mlote, who represented his boss Dr Peter Mathuki, hailed Kabonero for not only spearheading Uganda’s interests but championing efforts to stimulate regional trade and construction of ambitious infrastructure projects. “Uganda’s presence was felt. Kabonero coordinated activities which led to construction of the oil pipeline,” said Mlote.

Dr El Badawai Fakil, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Comoros described Kabonero as a “humble person” who will be dearly missed by fellow diplomats in Tanzania.

“Kabonero works very well with other diplomats. He’s a fantastic man,” said Dr Fakil, a pharmacist by training.

Tanzanian MP and chairman SF Group of Companies, Sylvester Koka, said during Kabonero’s reign, there was an increased engagement of private sector players in Tanzania and Uganda.

“It was during Amb Kabonero’s reign that we saw the resumption of Uganda Airlines flights to Tanzania in 2019,” said Koka.

Koka revealed how Kabonero facilitated negotiations on flight routes to Tanzania, which today includes flights weekly from Entebbe to Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

Koka said he also promoted the private sector by linking Ugandan businesses to regional private sector players.

Kabonero was hailed for working closely with Tanzanian officials and the private sector to address trade barriers, remove restrictions on movement of goods and people hence bringing down the cost of doing business with Uganda. This was through harmonizing procedures and fees for work permits, residence permits and labor laws, easing cross border movement of both countries’ citizens.

In 2019, Kabonero leveraged his network in Uganda and Tanzania to launch the first ever Uganda-Tanzania Business forum which was graced by Presidents Museveni and the late John Magufuli.

Numerous cross-border linkages were established, and crucial discussions had, between government and private sector players.

The outgoing diplomat has been at the center of cooperation for improvement of ports, Lake Victoria inland Waterways and railways services which are central to the trade engagements of the sister countries.

Kabonero speaks out

“Representing Uganda in Tanzania has been a “great honour particularly because of our valued historical ties, and for this I would like to thank President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the opportunity to serve Uganda and her 45 million people,” Kabonero said.

Kabonero acknowledged the “invaluable support offered by our hosts, the Government and peoples of Tanzania. Over the last four years, I have benefitted in so many ways and learnt so much from the amazing warmth and beauty of this country and her people.”

He said his tour of duty has had its highs and lows. The low being the loss of two distinguished sons of Tanzania, who he had the pleasure of presenting his credentials; the late Augustine Mahiga and the late Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, the 8th president of the United Republic of Tanzania.”

Kabonero praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan who chose Uganda as her first foreign destination during his tour of duty.

“I am going home but I will always have fond memories of Tanzania,” Kabonero concluded .

Some of the senior officials who graced the ceremony include Minister Alice Kaboyo, Senior presidential advisor on AGOA, Susan Muhwezi, Dr El Badawai Fakil, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Comoros and High Commissioner of Kenya, Amb Dan Kazungu.

Others included Kampala High Court Justice Jeane Rwakakooko, Prince David Wassaja, Uganda’s Ambassador to Denmark, Margaret Oteskov, Tanzanian MP and chairman SF Group of Companies, Sylvester Koka and President of the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam, Madam Sati.