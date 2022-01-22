Diouf, Adebayor join list of legends for World Cup African qualifiers draw

Yaounde, Cameroon | THE INDEPENDENT | Legends El Hadji Diouf and Emmanuel Adebayor will help decide the fate of the 10 African contenders who will be fighting for a place at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The draw will be held in Douala on Saturday, 22 January 2022 at 16h00 local time (15h00 GMT) live on CAF YouTube page and several tv stations all over the world.

Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf, who led Senegal in the 2002 FIFA World Cup and two-time African Player of Year (2001 and 2002) will be the draw assistant for the ceremony. He will be joined on stage by Togolese former striker Emmanuel Adebayor who guided Togo to their only World Cup appearance in 2006, And African Player of the Year 2008.

CAF Competitions Director Samson Adamu will conduct the draw.

The 10 qualified teams will be divided into two levels based on November 2021 FIFA ranking. The five highest ranked teams will play against the five least ranked teams (the first leg will be played at home of the lower ranked teams).

According to the November 2021 FIFA ranking, the distribution of the teams on the two pots shall be as follows:

Level 1: Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Nigeria

Level 2: Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali and DR Congo

SOURCE: CAFONLINE