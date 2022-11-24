Digital Impact Awards 2022: Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda scoops gold and silver accolades

Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited Recognised For Financial Digital Services’ Excellence & Technology Digital Services’ Excellence At The 2022 Digital Impact Awards Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) has attained recognition for Technology Services Digital Excellence – Gold accolade and Financial Services Digital Excellence – Silver accolade at the recently concluded 2022 Digital Impact Awards Africa (DIAA).

In accepting this recognition, the Managing Director AMCUL, Japhet Aritho, appreciated DIAA for coming up with such initiatives and platforms that not only bring together key players in the digital financial space but also recognise the tremendous progress made as far as digital financial inclusion goes today. The well attended 9th DIAA event was held on Friday 18th November, 2022 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

“Today’s growth and utilization of digital financial services is evidence of the firm steps taken in the delivery of digital financial services and inclusion across the region. The great news is that the customer remains everyone’s key focus hence an improved customer value proposition. At AMCUL, we endeavor to innovate, engage, and involve our customers in ensuring that we deliver the best and most affordable financial solutions, tailor-made to suit everyday needs of our customers across the region,” he remarked.

Aritho further thanked all Airtel Money customers and the entire public for actively voting and recognizing the company across the two categories. “We are grateful to everyone who voted for us and do not take such recognition for granted. A big thank you to our customers.”

Aritho told the 100s who attended, that the accolades for Technology Services Digital Excellence and Financial Services Digital Excellence, are an attestation of his company’s values and effort made in delivering on their mandate year on year.

“Over the years, AMCUL has moved from primarily facilitating sending, receiving, and depositing money to further incorporate other innovations that include Airtel Money Merchant Pay for both micro and formal merchants, Super Saver product, Quick Loan facilities, Airtel master card service, Bill payments among others. All these services address a number of financial needs across our customers and guarantee affordability, convenience, instant and secure transactions anytime, anywhere,” he added.

Aritho was also one of the panelists discussing financial systems for the underprivileged where he alongside other panelists held fruitful deliberations on how every Ugandan can tap into the many opportunities that come with digitization and the utilization of digital financial services.

The 9th edition was presided over by the Member of Parliament Kigorobya County, chairperson- committee of physical infrastructure at the Uganda parliament and patron of HiPipo, Eng. David Karuhanga, who appreciated all entities and individuals that are invested and remain committed to driving the country’s digital and financial inclusion journey.

Digital Impact Awards Africa is a platform that promotes digital inclusion, financial inclusion and cyber security through several initiatives; one of them being the awards which acknowledge the tremendous effort and milestones achieved by entities that champion the utilization of digital services through innovation for various communities, in the quest to deliver digital uptake and financial inclusion for all.