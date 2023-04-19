Diamond Trust Bank donates food items to Muslims in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Muslims dwelling in Kampala city have received an Iftar food package to celebrate Eid as they end the Ramathan season, thanks to Diamond Trust Bank.

The food items include sugar, rice, cooking oil and more. The amount spent by the Bank on the items was not quantified by executives.

Speaking during the handover at the Gadafi Mosque – Old Kampala on Apr.18, Andrew Musanje, the head of branches and Alternate Business at DTB said, Iftar gives the bank an opportunity to join in fellowship with friends – new and old – to celebrate the diversity of its customers.

“We are therefore here on the occasion of Ramadan iftar to celebrate the breaking of the fast – one of the most sacred and joyful rituals of Islam,” Musanje said.

He added: “Our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country and the entire world have been fasting and breaking the fast together as a sign of celebrating common humanity and the universal values of peace, charity, community, and family.”

Sheikh Shaban Mubaje, the Grand Mufti of Uganda, received the items.

Mubaje said, DTB’s gesture encourages the Muslim community to strengthen their relationship with DTB.