Thursday , May 18 2023
dfcu Bank sponsors popular concert

The Independent May 18, 2023 Business, In The Magazine Leave a comment

dfcu Bank’s Head Marketing – Jude Kansiime, speaking during the unveiling of the sponsors of the ‘Boyz ll Men Live in Kampala’ concert happening on 11th June 2023.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu Bank was recently unveiled as the official Bank Partner for the “Boyz II Men Live in Kampala” concert. Boyz II Men is one of the most iconic R&B groups in the music industry’s history. Uganda is the second leg of their first-ever Africa tour. They will also perform in Kenya and South Africa.

Representing dfcu’s CEO, Jude Kansiime, Head Marketing at dfcu Bank noted that the Bank is thrilled to be a key partner of a festival with deep relevance to Uganda, because of the country’s long-standing love of music.

He said: “Historically and presently, music has played a key role in the way that Ugandans pass on traditions and navigate life. At dfcu Bank, we understand that music is more than entertainment; it creates shared bonds because it has the ability to bring people together.”

