Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu Bank has launched its new digital account, “Digito ku Spot’, which supports self-onboarding allowing customers to have an elevated account opening experience.

This innovative account is specifically designed to provide customers with quick and easy access to financial services, with the added convenience of managing their bank accounts using their phones, even without internet connectivity.

With “Digito ku Spot,” customers will no longer need to visit a dfcu Bank branch to open a bank account or fill out manual forms. Instead, they can use their phone, whether it’s a smartphone or not, to access the account opening process.

dfcu Bank Head Personal Banking Miranda Bagaine Musoke, said ‘Digito ku Spot Account is part of their commitment to provide innovative solutions to their customers and enhance their banking experience.

“We believe that financial inclusion is a crucial driver of economic growth, and technology can play a critical role in driving this agenda forward. With this new product, we are providing a convenient and easy way for individuals to access financial services and improve their financial well-being,” Musoke said.

dfcu Bank started its digital transformation journey in 2017 and has maintained the momentum launching several digital products overtime.