dfcu, ADC supports 28 women agribusiness entrepreneurs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At an event held recently in Kampala, a total of 28 women Agribusiness entrepreneurs graduated from the first cohort Business Accelerator Program (BAP) implemented by Agribusiness Development Centre and powered by dfcu Limited and Rabo Foundation.

Launched last year, the Business Accelerator Program’s objective is to train 350 agribusinesses (40% women-led), link at least 50% of them to financing and or markets and enable them to grow and create new jobs.

During the training, the women entrepreneurs of the first cohort were exposed to different aspects of business management from, Business Canvas Modelling, Governance, Risk Management, Marketing, Financial Management, Financier’s requirements and much more.

Josephine Mukumbya, Executive Director, ADC, said the participants were engaged in exposure visits like the Trans African summit that was organized by Women Economic Forum with the aim of showcasing their products to a wider market (African) and enabling wider networking.

They were also exposed to field visits at CURAD and Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) to expose them to the services that can be used to build capacity and add value to their products.