Desert locusts not destructive- Minister Rwamirama

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has said that the locusts that have invaded different parts of the country are mature and not destructive.

According to the State Minister for Animal Husbandry Bright Rwamirama, although Government is prepared to spray the locusts, the current locusts in the country could just be the beginning of a bigger problem.

He says they are still expecting an invasion from neighbouring Kenya so that the locusts can be killed from the ground.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, Rwamirama said that the locusts could be laying eggs and Government needs to map out areas where they have landed so that they are sprayed and killed.

Rwamirama says that the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces and the Local Defense Units deployed in the areas affected by the locusts are redundant because they are not actively spraying. He, however, said that they are being trained in spraying.

He says Government is now taking a precaution if larger dangerous swarms of locusts invade the country.

Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of State for Housing says that the invasion could be a sign that another swarm of locusts could invade the country.

Swarms of desert locusts have been sighted in seven districts in the country including Abim, Katakwi, Kotido, Agago, Kitgum, Otuke among other districts.

