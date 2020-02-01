Deputy speaker asks MPs Otto, Akol to formally resolve grievances

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has asked Aruu Member of Parliament Odonga Otto, and Kilak North MP Anthony Akol to resolve their grievances formally.

Odonga Otto was rushed to Nakasero hospital on Thursday after allegedly being punched by the Kilak North Member of Parliament.

The two legislators reportedly exchanged blows at parliament over claims that Otto was telling Akol’s voters to eject him from the house for selling their land in Amuru to government.

Although Otto is out of danger, the two legislators have taken to social media and main media yet again with verbal attacks.

Now URN has learnt that the Deputy Speaker Oulanyah has intervened in mediating the two to reconcile their differences. Oulanyah says he has talked to the two separately.

“I told them to handle the matter formally rather than any form of social media,” said Oulanyah.

According to Odonga Otto, it is true the Deputy Speaker talked to him, and he was preparing to raise the matter formally on Tuesday before the house. He says that although it is up to the Speaker to decide on what to do, he hopes the case will be forwarded to Parliaments’ disciplinary committee on Rules Discipline and Privileges.

Otto has insisted that Akol was wrong to sell Amuru land and get paid by Government, while Akol maintains that the land that he was compensated for was his own land.

The fight has reportedly divided some of the Acholi MPs with many of them siding with either Odonga Otto or Anthony Akol.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says as Forum for Democratic Party, they will meet the two MPs and find out exactly what is going on.

He says it is rather unfortunate that the MPs fought in Parliament and yet they are supposed to exhibit high level of discipline.

******

URN