Delayed relocation of flood victims irks Ntoroko officials

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ntoroko district authorities are concerned over the delayed relocation of people living in six internally displaced camps. In September 2019, the rising water levels in Lake Albert submerged Kamuga, Butungama, and Bweramule sub-counties and Kanara town council forcing over 11,000 people into the Internally displaced camps in Kamuga, Rwangara 1 & 2, and Rwenyana among others.

In October 2021, Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja visited Ntoroko district to ascertain the magnitude of damage caused by floods and pledged to secure funds under the Disaster and Preparedness Ministry to purchase land to resettle the affected communities.

While presiding over the belated International Women’s day on April 22, 2022, in Kabarole district, Nabbanja revealed that her office had allocated Shillings 500 million to Ntoroko district to purchase land for the relocation of the flood victims. She accused Ntoroko district officials of failing to find land to host the flood victims.

However, Williams Kasoro, the Ntoroko district chairman says that they have never received any funds to purchase land for the affected communities. He explains that even if the Prime Minister’s office would have disbursed the Shillings 500 million, it would be too little to purchase land for over 5000 displaced persons.

Kasoro says that the district has no plans to evacuate the affected community despite the fact that the raiyn season is setting.

Chalice Otai, the Nrotoko Chief Administrative Officer also confirmed that they have not recieved any funds for the purchase of land from the office of the prime minister despite several reminders because of the looming rainy season.

Julius Muchunguzi, the focal person in charge of disaster preparedness in the office of the prime minister promised to consult Catherine Ahiimbisibwe, the commissioner in charge of disaster and preparedness on information regarding the Ntoroko relocation program.

Catherine Ahimbisiwe, the commissioner in charge of disaster and preparedness couldn’t be reached despite repeated calls to her known phone calls.

