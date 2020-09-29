Delayed construction of Kaguta girls’ secondary school angers Amuru residents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Amuru District have protested the delayed construction of a Secondary School pledged by President Museveni six years ago.

In 2014, Museveni pledged to construct the school in Lagot Alero, Pupwonya North village in Atiak Sub-County to promote girl-child education following the prolonged effects of the two-decade Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency.

The President also gifted the school as an appreciation to the Atiak community for their support towards his liberation struggle through rebel outfit, Front for National Salvation (Fronasa) against Late President Iddi Amin’s regime between 1971 to 1979.

According to Leonard Komakech, a resident of the village is discouraged by the delay in fulfillment of the pledge. He says that learners in the area are forced to trek up to 15 kilometres to the nearest school in neighbouring Pabbo Sub-County which has forced dozens to drop of school.

Keith Aggrey Akera, another resident explains that such unfulfilled pledges explain why some communities in Uganda have opposed the National Resistance Movement – NRM government as a perpetual liar to the citizens.

Justus Tugume, another concerned resident disclosed that if they don’t hear back from the President within 14 days, they will trek to State House in Entebbe to meet the President to remind him.

James Acaye, the Pupwonya village Local Council 1 Chairperson says in response to the President’s good gesture, his family gave free 10-acre piece of land for the construction of the school which the community proposed it to be named in memory of the President but to no avail.

Several mothers in Kilak North County expressed disappointment at the President saying young girls in the area have dropped out of school or married off due to the poor education system in the area.

The prolonged unfulfilled pledge is among many other pending pledges that the President made to the people of Amuru especially to the family members of the renowned departed FRONASA fighters who include Late Kakobo Oyet and Amos Obwona of Atiak and Alpeo Bongomin of neighbouring Pabbo Sub-County.

In 2013, The President pledged to procure a tractor to boost mechanized agriculture among the designated families; restocking animals and scholarships to the grandchildren hailing from the families of the fallen freedom fighters.

However, Osborn Geoffrey Oceng, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Amuru says the disgruntled petitioners should not lose hope because they are closely following up the matter with the Minister for Presidency.

URN