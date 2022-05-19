Delayed completion of Sezibwa bridge irks residents

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | Residents of Jiira landing site in Kayunga District are calling for the speedy completion of the Sezibwa Bridge that connects to Nakasongola district.

In 2019, the Ministry of Works and Transport, contracted Omega Construction Ltd to build the road and the bridge over River Ssezibwa at 21 Billion Shillings. It was supposed to be completed within 18 months, but the contractor was granted a six-month extension.

The residents are bitter that work has never been completed, even after the extension.

Karim Kafuko, one of the residents at Jiira landing site says that there was hope that once the road is completed, it will help to improve and make transport cheaper between the two districts.

He notes that they are charged high transport costs from Nakasongola to Kayunga with their farm produce. Boats charge between 3,000 to 7,000 Shillings.

Another resident Sadic Kabanga, says the new road would create a highway from their district to the Northern parts of the country which would boost the development of sub-counties such as Kitimbwa, Kayonza, and Bbaale.

He adds that it was unfortunate that the contractor doesn’t see the urgency to complete it.

The Project Coordinator of Omega Construction Ltd, Lillian Nabisere says they had hoped to complete the works in February, but they faced challenges of unexpected hike in prices of building materials.

She, however, assures us that 95 percent of the construction works are complete and shortly the bridge will be ready for testing and the road will be ready for use by travelers.

Nabisere adds that completed works on the 36-meter bridge include the box culvert of eight cells, the drainage structures together with the 3.6km road embankment.

Last year, the State Minister for Works and Road Transport Musa Ecweru gave a two-month ultimatum to Omega Construction Company to complete the construction of Sezibwa Bridge.

