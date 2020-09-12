Declaration of NRM flag bearers ends in chaos in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Declaration of results for the National Resistance Movement-NRM candidates ended in chaos in Mukono district after most of the candidates competing for the positions of directly elected councillors protested the final outcomes.

The candidates stormed the tallying desk demanding that the district registrar Benon Ssekanyo halts the declaration process until their complaints were rectified. Complaints included alteration of results and declaration of candidates who did not win.

Candidates, supported by their agents wrestled with the police until they received a backup of the army and local defence unit personnel who intervened to normalize the situation. Although Ssekanyo managed to declare all the results, there was no room for candidates or their agents to sign against the tally sheets as one way of confirming the outcomes.

Among the candidates who spearheaded the protest was Tonny Ssettumba who got 1,535 losing to Sad Kitya who received 2,295 votes at Kasawo Town Council, Moses Kaddu who received 451 votes against Eric Kyobe 551 in Mukono Central Division and Joan Lubanga who received 694 and Innocent Tumwesigye 1,224 at Ntenjeru sub-county.

Ssettumba noted that their agents were denied the chance to have a close look at the declaration forms used to tally the final results. He believes their results changed at the tally desk.

“We need to make a comparison of the forms but the registrar is hesitant because he knows we shall be able to prove that they are fake.” He notes. The party registry separated the tallying desk from the tent where polling agents could easily witness the forms and the results used in determining the final tally.

However, Ssekanyo advised whoever is not contended to petition the NRM electoral desk.

The district party treasurer Hajji Umar Ddumba who represented the chairperson Hajji Twahil Ssebaggala appeals to contenders who lost remain calm for the good of the party. He notes that the party has higher structures beyond the district registrar.

Meanwhile, Hajji Haruna Ssemakula won the party flag with 42,897 against Andrew Ssenyonga who received 9, 678. In Buvuma district, the former chairperson Adrian Wasswa Ddungu won with 13, 126, Nixon Acheng 10,267 and the incumbent Alex Mabiriizi received 2,217 votes.

URN