Deceased boxer’s family unhappy with Museveni over delayed Justice

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Family of the late former National boxing team captain Zebra Ssenyange alias Mando, who was shot dead by government security officers last year, is unhappy with President Museveni whom they blame over the delayed justice for the deceased.

Ssenyange was gunned down in the night as he fled from his assailants, who attacked his home in St Francis Zone in Bwaise, a Kampala suburb, on December 30 around midnight.

Shortly after his burial, President Museveni admitted that the deceased who by then was supposed to meet him was killed by government’s security personnel who were carrying out an operation, and committed to investigate into the gruesome murder, unearth the truth and the killers face the law.

However, the distressed family says that since then, they have heard nothing from the president’s pledged investigations. In an exclusive interview with Uganda Radio Network-URN, the widow Mercy Mukankusi, said that as family they have started doubting the president’s commitment towards justice of their beloved person who was murdered innocently in cold blood.

“Since the death of my husband, up to now we have not told the reason why he was killed,” said Mercy with tears. “Yes he played in the UPDF boxing team but he could not insult any soldier. Kaka Bagenda Former ISO Director Kaka Bagenda used to meet him on business unknown to me, but I never saw armed soldiers coming here. The first night I saw them was the same my husband was killed.

She says that they stopped on hearing Museveni’s revelation about the identity killers but since then no one has been arrested. She says this has left them with disturbing questions as to why it has taken so long to have killers arrested yet their exact identities are knows since they are in security and were on a specific deployment.

A Police source at CID Kibuli Headquarters confided that the preliminary investigations into the killing of Zebra were completed but they cannot arrest the (known) suspects until President Museveni has approved the operations.

URN has also learnt that the IGP Okoth Ochola, submitted the police report on the shooting of Ssenyange to the President Museveni about two weeks ago, but they have not received any response from him.

Although police have powers to investigate and arrest suspects, in this case they cannot since the President is involved, and as the senior-most official involved with the case, police requires his permission first before they can arrest the suspected killers.

Mercy is calling upon President Museveni to at least say something in his next address or to order for the arrest of the (known) suspects so that justice for her husband prevails.

Ssenyange was described as a supporter of the ruling National Resistance Movement NRM party. The police source said CCTV footage clearly show the location where the killers came from before the shooting and their escape direction after committing the murder.

URN