Death toll from Hima cement factory fire rises to four

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The death toll from last week’s fire outbreak at the Hima Cement factory has reached four. The latest victim is Milton Asite, a former technician at the Hima cement plant.

Jean-Micheal Pons, the Chief Executive Officer Hima Cement says, “We had hoped that he would improve but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” reads part of the statement.

He explains that because of the severity of injuries, Asite could not be evacuated to South Africa for further specialist treatment.

Two other victims were evacuated to South Africa last week for specialized treatment following their deteriorating condition.

On January 15th, 2022, fire broke out at the Kasese plant-killing three of the employees on spot and leaving six others severely injured. Five of these were transferred to Kampala and admitted to Case Clinic.

