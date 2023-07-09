Danish Embassy insists on new Ugandan passport

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Danish Embassy in Kampala insisted that holders of the new Ugandan new polycarbonate passports will not receive Visa approvals until the verification process is done.

Only holders of the older version which Ugandan authorities stopped issuing in 2019 are the ones being considered for visas, the Embassy said.

Uganda’s government upgraded the paper e-passport with polycarbonate, which was introduced to ease travellers’ experience, improve document verification and enhance travel security for citizens.

However, this has not been achieved for students travelling to Denmark.

According to the country’s immigration directorate over 7,000 Ugandans had travelled abroad using the new polycarbonate passport.

Out of these, 98 had managed to travel to Denmark and some had been blocked from proceeding with the visa application process.

“This is a standard procedure when a new passport is introduced by another country. In the meantime, visas can still be issued for those holding a passport issued from 2019,” Anne Sofie Oxlund, an officer in charge of Public Affairs at the Embassy said.