Czech Republic opens consulate in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Czech Republic government has opened a consulate in Uganda in a move to bolster relations between the two countries.

The Honorary Consul of Czech Republic to Uganda, Stephen M. Kaboyo on Friday evening met the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem at the Foreign Affairs headquarters where he presented his credentials. Kaboyo who becomes the first consul to Uganda was accompanied by Martin Klepetko the Ambassador of Czech Republic in Nairobi.

The team had a closed meeting for an hour before briefing the press on the future. According to Ambassador Klepetko, the Czech Republic is highly industrialized, producing agriculture, defense and security machinery as well as in areas of the transport sector, and these are areas that Uganda can highly benefit from.

He says having a representative like Kaboyo will help speed up tapping into opportunities for companies and individuals to develop cooperation within the two countries.

Consul Stephen Kaboyo said that the Czech economy is very diversified, very industrialized and an export oriented economy that Uganda will benefit from. He says his role will be to lobby private sector layers in the Czech Republic to come to Uganda.

According to Kaboyo, Uganda has been struggling looking for markets and Czech Republic can be explored more. He says the development will increase trade between Uganda and Europe in General.

The opening of the consulate was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Czech Republic is a landlocked country located in central Europe. It was part of Austria-Hungary before World War I. In 1999, Czech Republic became a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and a member of the European Union in 2004.

URN