Czech gov’t approves two-day paid vacation for vaccinated civil servants

Prague, CZECH | Xinhua | The Czech government on Friday approved a measure to provide two additional days of paid vacation to civil servants who get vaccinated against COVID-19, in a bid to boost the country’s vaccination rate, the government announced.

According to Prime Minister Andrej Babis, employees of state authorities and institutions vaccinated from Jan. 1, 2021 will be entitled to the two additional days of paid vaccination.

Babis added that some incentives offered to employees in the private sector were a major impetus for this move by the government. He called on other private employers, as well as regional governments, to follow this example to help boost vaccination.

As of Thursday, the country has administered 10.25 million doses of vaccine, with 4.78 million people fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

****

XINHUA