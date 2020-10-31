Cyclists want KCCA to enforce proper use of non-motorized corridor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cyclists have asked Kampala Capital City Authority- KCCA to enforce proper use of the Non-Motorized Corridor that stretches from Namirembe Road to Luwum Street. The corridor initially designed for use by cyclists and pedestrians has attracted more traffic including vehicles and motorcycles since it was completed.

Vendors have also occupied the street especially from Jesco Beauty Center on Namirembe road to Mutaasa Kafeero at Luwum Street. The road which was vibrant during the COVID-19 lockdown has since lost its charm with the grass and trees slowly fading.

Amanda Ngabirano, the Vice President of World Cycling Alliance says it is due to lack of sensitization and enforcement that motorists and street vendors are abusing the protected walkways and bicycle lanes. She says this has made it very unsafe for the intended users of the redesigned road space.

Ngabirano was speaking at a meeting with KCCA and traffic police organized to evaluate the use of the corridor. The meeting was held at Holiday Express Hotel in Kampala.

Ngabirano, who is also the Chairperson National Physical Planning Board stressed the need for inclusive transport. The corridor came out of a 2011 policy by the Ministry of Works and Transport designed to promote Non-Motorized Transport in Uganda.

KCCA adopted the policy and designed the corridor as a pilot for government to roll out such roads in the country. KCCA saw it as an opportunity to improve quality of public space, reduce air pollution, improve business performance in those areas, reduce traffic congest and improve safety of majority road users who are the pedestrians.

City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says while KCCA needs to promote safety of cyclists and pedestrians, the vendors too should be planned for so that they have operating space on the corridor.

Lukwago further expressed the need to control activities of heavy trucks in the city as a mean of reducing congestion. KCCA’s plan was to allow heavy truck carrying merchandise corridor access only between 10pm and 6am so that they do not inconvenience the road users during the other 16 hours the day. However, due to poor enforcement, the trucks load and offload merchandise any time of the day.

Eng. Andrew Sserunjoji, KCCA’s Supervisor for roads says the public is yet to appreciate the importance of the corridor. He says they received complaints from building owners who own trucks saying that blocking vehicles was costing them business. They therefore compromised, permitting vehicles to use one lane.

Sserunjoji also told the meeting that they were seeking a service provider who would manage the corridor especially the green areas.

********

URN