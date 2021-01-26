Crowds overwhelm officials at Kololo tally centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of people have flocked Kololo Independence grounds to witness the tallying of votes from division and municipal elections held today. There is no social distancing, as supporters, agents and candidates push through to the tally Centre.

In all the five tents of Rubaga, Kampala Central, Makindye, Nakawa and Kawempe are occupied to capacity, with more than 800 people, while hundreds are standing outside waiting for the declaration of winners. Hundreds of others are stranded at the gate.

Several people are seen dotted down, waiting for the tallying to start. The situation there is contrary to what was experienced during the parliamentary elections which had at least 150-200 people occupying every tent.

Security comprised of military , police and LDUs have been heavily been deployed to pacify the area. Fredrick Muwaya, the Kampala Regional Electoral Officer told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the situation is risky but “there is nothing they can do.”

“We have tried to work with security to limit the numbers to maximum 1000 but I think we are ahead of that “he says .

The positions for local councillors are 250 with 50 male and 30 female Councillor positions. By press time, two National Unity Platform candidates Godfrey Luyomba and Kayanja Prossie were declared winners for Nakawa LCIII seats.

URN