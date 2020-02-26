Crocodiles scare fishermen from lake Victoria

Buvuma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fishermen in Busamuzi and Buwooya Sub counties in Buvuma district are living in fear because of three crocodiles roaming the shorelines of Lake Victoria in their area. The fishermen say the crocodiles appear on the shorelines at different intervals during the day.

John Magunda, a fisherman in Buwooya sub county notes that the crocodiles hide under stones during the evening hours and often attack them forcing them to abandon their boats. He says the crocodiles do not only scare them from accessing the lake, but they also destroy their fishing nets.

“By the grace of God I survived last week while coming back from the lake when the crocodile hit my boat. At first I thought it was strong wind until I show the crocodile coming towards my direction. I jumped from the boat and started swimming to the shore,” Magunda narrates.

Teddy Nansereko, the Women Secretary Nkoka LC I Village Council and member of Village Health-VHT, says three children sustained fractures while fleeing from the crocodiles. She explains that their people under risk especially those involved in fishing because of diving in the water to flee from the man-eaters.

Charles Ayisu, the Busamuzi Sub county LC 3 Chairperson appeals for the intervention of Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA to trap and capture the crocodiles, which he says have become a threat to residents.

However, the UWA Public Relations Manager, Bashir Hangi has instead advised residents to stop building and conducting business in the buffer zone on the lake since this is the habitat for crocodiles.

“Crocodiles come to the shoreline to find food, which is mainly fish. Shorelines are breeding areas but people directly bath from the lake even when we advise them to fetch water and take home. They should stop provoking the crocodile,” he said.

*****

URN