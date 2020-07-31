Crocodile devours fisherman in Nakasongola

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A fisherman has been eaten by a crocodile from the shoreline of Lake Kyoga in Nakasongola district. The deceased has been identified as Abbas Zziwa, a fisherman at Kibuye landing site in Lwampanga sub-county in Nakasongola district.

It’s reported that Zziwa met his death on Thursday night after he sneaked into Lake Kyoga to lay fish traps along the shorelines. In the process, he was captured by a crocodile and eaten alive according to Ronald Ssedinda a fisherman at Kibuye landing site.

He says that Zziwa sounded an alarm that attracted another fisherman to come to his rescue but it was a bit late to save him as the crocodile escaped with his body deep into the waters.

George William Lubega, the LC III chairperson of Lwampanga sub-county says that they have asked the Fisheries Protection Unit to help in tracing for the remains of the dead fisherman. Lubega also appealed to Uganda Wildlife Authority to evacuate the crocodile from the area before it takes more lives after the reopening of the lake.

Savannah regional police spokesperson Isah Ssemwogerere could not comment on the incident saying he was waiting for a brief from area police officers.

At least eight fishermen have drowned in Nakasongola in recent months after sneaking into the Lake in defiance of an earlier ban imposed by the Fisheries Protection Unit and the Ministry of fisheries.

The lake was reopened for fishing activities on July 27, but on condition that fishermen must acquire boats with the interior overall length of 28 feet as dictated by Section 30 (B) of the fish act as well as authorized nets among others.

In Nakasongola district, Lake Kyoga was reopened today but registered fishermen will be allowed to resume fishing on Saturday after receiving licensed boats manufactured under the supervision of Fisheries Protection Unit.

URN