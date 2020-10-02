Crimes of passion increase in Kalaki during lockdown

Kalaki, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have noted an increase in crimes of passion in the EAst Kyoga region which covers Kalaki district following the lockdown that was declared earlier this years to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Regional Police Spokesperson David Ongom Mudong says violence in love affairs gone bad is the region is on the rise. He was commenting on a the hacking to death of David Olupot who was found sleeping with another man’s wife last night. Police has opened a case of murder under reference CRB 193/2020 .

Olupot was killed by Francis Olaboro 38, after finding him having sexual intercourse with his wife, Jane Akello in Ododoi Village, Anyara Sub County last night.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman says Olupot was hacked to death with a panga by Jane’s husband who later handed himself over to Otuboi Police Station.

Ongom says that the police team of detectives have visited the scene and evacuated the body for postmortem as statements are being recorded from relevant witnesses to aid in investigation.

He revealed that cases of this nature have shot up in the region due to the effects of COVID-19. In May, a man was killed in Kengere ward, Soroti City after he was found in a married woman’s house at night.

In related development, Police in Kaberamaido are investigating murder of a 10- year-old boy from Majengo Village on Kaberamaido Town Council. Darius Okello was found hanging in a tree at Midland High School compound on Tuesday.

His step mother, Lucy Agao has been arrested and is being interrogated at Kaberamaido Central Police Station. Although Police have not yet released the postmortem results, information on the ground indicates that the boy could have been strangled before hanging him on the tree.

********

URN