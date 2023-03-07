CRE teacher arrested over theft of school computers

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gerald Ampulire, the Director of Studies at Malera- Kabarwa Seed Secondary School in Bukedea District is in trouble over the disappearance of 14 computers from the school laboratory on Sunday night. Ampulire, who teaches Christian Religious Education-CRE was arrested after a Police dog led detectives to his house on Monday.

Ben Angura, the chairperson school Board of Governors says that before his arrest, the same teacher had accused three students of stealing the computers. He says that when the implicated students were arrested, the school management and the Police agreed to introduce a sniffer dog to the scene to try and track down the suspects.

Charles Okoto, the Bukedea District Police Commander says that they are still investigating the case to establish facts before the teacher is produced to the court.

Both the teacher and the three students were still in police custody by the time of filing this story.

URN