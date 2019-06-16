Cranes stop Ivory Coast in build-up game

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | A penalty converted by Farouk Miya was enough to give Uganda Cranes a morale boosting 1-0 win over Ivory Coast in pre-Africa Cup of Nations Cup build-up match played in the UAE on Saturday.

Miya struck the ball past Ivory Coast goalkeeper Guelassiognon Sylvain Gbohouo after 35 minutes at the Sheikh Zayed Sport City Stadium. The penalty came as a result of a handball in the box.

Earlier Miya had his attempt after 10 minutes saved. The Cranes who were playing their second international build-up in Abu Dhabi continued to defend well against the star studded Ivory Coast side.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre made some changes bringing on Allan Kyambadde, Isaac Muleme and Ronald Brian Mukiibi Ddungu. They replaced Henry Patrick Kaddu, Abdu Lumala and Tanaznain based Murushid Jjuuko.

“It was a perfect game to assess some players and hope the team will be ready for the AFCON finals first game. There was positive attitude throughout the match. Winning in football is important for the mental preparedness of the team,” said coach Desabre after the game.

The coach added that the team will have to work together as a unit during the 2019 AFCON which kicks off June 21st in Egypt. “The most important thing for us is to work as one complete unit with good coordination and focus,” he added.

The Uganda Cranes who are in Group A alongside hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Zimbabwe are expected to arrive in Cairo on Monday. Early in the week the Cranes settled for a goalless draw against Asian side Turkmenistan.

Uganda Cranes XI: Dennis Onyango (G.K, Captain), Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko (89’ Ronald Mukiibi), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Aucho Khalid, Mike Azira, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Faruku Miya, Patrick Henry Kaddu (46’ Allan Kyambadde), Abdu Lumala (66’ Isaac Muleme)

