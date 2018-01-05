Cranes in Morocco, face Guinea in friendly test for Desabre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | New Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre gets a first chance to see his team in action when they take on Guinea in a friendly ahead of CHAN 2018.

Saturday’s game in Rabat will be followed by another against Congo, before real action starts next week. At CHAN 2018, Uganda Cranes is in group B alongside Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire and Namibia.

Uganda opens their CHAN campaign against Zambia on January 14 in Marrakech, before taking on Nambia four days later and finally Ivory Coast on January 22.

“The two friendly games we are going to have before CHAN finals will help us to work on the weaknesses and adjust tactics,” Sebastien said earlier. He will name Uganda’s final 23 after the two games.

Cranes arrived in Morocco on Thursday.

Team in Morocco

Goalkeepers: Watenga Isma, Ochan Benjamin and Saidi Keni

Other players: Nico Wakiro Wadada,Joseph Nsubuga, Awanyi Timothy, Mustapha Mujuzi, Muwanga Bernard, Muleme Isaac, Madoi Aggrey, Kizza Mustapha, Karisa Milton, Paul Mucurezi, Kyambadde Allan, Batte Seif, Senfuka Rahmat, Lwanga Taddeo, Kasule Abubaker, Waisswa Moses, Saddam Juma, Mutyaba Muzamir, Masiko Tom, Shaban Muhammad, Nsibambi Derrick, Senkatuka Nelson