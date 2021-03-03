CRANES: McKinstry out, in comes Mubiru and Kajoba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soccer governing body FUFA have appointed a new caretaker team to hand the national team Cranes, following recent poor results.

Not only was Uganda knocked out early in the African Nations Championship CHAN tournament in January in Cameroon, they have also lost ground to Burkina Faso in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers after losing to South Sudan.

Ugandan technicians Abdallah Mubiru, Livingstone Mbabazi and Fred Kajoba will take charge as FUFA decides the fate of of current Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry. They will handle the decisive Cranes’ next two Nations Cup matches.

FUFA issues a terse statement yesterday, saying, “The FUFA Executive Committee has asked the Head Coach of the National Senior side-The Uganda Cranes Mr. Johnathan McKinstry to step aside from managing and coaching the team for the period from 2nd- 31st March 2021.”

The statement added that, “In the meantime Assistant Coaches Mr. Mubiru Abdallah, Mr. Mbabazi Livingstone and goalkeeping coach Mr. Kajoba Fred will take charge of the team during this period. The rest of the Technical team remains unchanged.”

FUFA stated that they will use the period to assess and monitor the performance of the team.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group B

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 4 2 2 0 5 2 +3 8 Qualify for final tournament — 0–0 3–1 30 Mar 2 4 2 1 1 3 1 +2 7 22 Mar — 2–0 1–0 3 4 1 1 2 2 5 −3 4 0–0 30 Mar — 1–0 4 4 1 0 3 2 4 −2 3 1–2 1–0 22 Mar —

SOURCE: Wikipedia