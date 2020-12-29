Cranes coach McKinstry confident ahead of CHAN

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry has asked his players to be confident of victory as the team departs for the CHAN tournament 2021.

The 25 players on Monday departed to Cameroon for the Pre-CHAN Mini Tournament Scheduled to start on 1st January 2021.

The African Nations Championship is a tournament played between the best national teams of Africa, exclusively featuring players who are active in the national championships and qualified to play in the on-going season.

Uganda Cranes will take part in the Pre-CHAN tournament that will also involve host Cameroon, Niger and Zambia.

According to McKinstry, the players must have the confidence of defeating other countries in the tournament.

He also believes the team has had enough time to prepare for the tournament and the Pre CHAN Tournament will also be a good platform to study their opponents’ style of play.

The Cranes team flew out without any KCCA FC player since they are also preparing for their return leg against AS Kigali in the CAF Champions League on Wednesday 6 January.

However, FUFA Head of Communication Ahmed Hussein said that the KCCA FC players will join the team on January 7 after the CAF Confederations fixture.

The CHAN tournament is scheduled to commence on 16 January to 7 February 2021. 16 teams are expected to take part in the tournament. It was initially supposed to be played in 2020 however CAF postponed it following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

URN