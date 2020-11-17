COVID19: 45 students in Masaka test positive

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 45 students from two schools in Masaka district have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease-COVI19.

The affected students are mainly from the boarding section. Dr. Nathan Onyach, the Director- Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, says the students are admitted at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre.

Onyach says the surveillance team is still tracing all contacts to contain the spread of the virus. He further attributes the infections to failure to observe the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) at school.

He, however, says there is no need to close the affected schools since the patients are already admitted and receiving treatment at the hospital.

Onyach also reveals that 16 health workers are under self-isolation and are being monitored from their respective homes.

He says the COVID infection has reached stage four where it may be difficult to trace the contacts and urges the school administrators and learners to be more responsible by adhering to the SOPs.

Dr. Mark Jjuuko, the In-charge of the COVID-19 Treatment Centre, the majority of the students are improving and will be discharged soon as they recover.

Jjuuko explains that they have withheld the names of the schools where the learners are from not to cause alarm.

John Bosco Mulindwa, the Masaka Deputy District Education Officer-DEO, says that they have a task force team that keeps monitoring the schools in a bid to enforce the SOPs for the good of the learners.

However, the administrators of the affected schools have said they have improved on the enforcement of SOPs to avoid more infections.

********

URN