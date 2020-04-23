COVID-19: Wakiso set to conduct confirmatory tests for over 1500 people

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso district health authorities are set to conduct Covid-19 confirmatory tests for over 1500 people after completing their 14 mandatory isolation period.

This includes people who been under self and institutional quarantine and returned to the country between March 11 and 20th this year.

Wakiso district health officer, Dr. Mathias Lugoloobi says the purpose of the test is to rule out the possibility that none of the affected individuals is infected with the virus. He says they will conduct both the nasal swab and blood tests.

Dr. Lugoloobi says the results would inform government on how to proceed with the current nationwide lockdown. Twenty three of the 63 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Uganda are from Wakiso district.

He however expressed concern that whereas they are combing the communities to weed out possible carriers of the virus, there is a challenge of health workers especially at lower health units who haven’t received protective gears to prevent them from catching the virus.

Lugoloobi has asked government through Ministry of Health to avail health workers with the protective gears saying the little which the district task force mobilized from individuals and organisations cannot be of any significance.

