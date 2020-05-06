COVID-19: Uganda’s cases rise to 98

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 98, after a sample tested positive for the disease later on Tuesday.

Ministry of Health confirmed that the sample belongs to a 27- year old truck driver from Kenya who entered the country through the Busia border crossing.

The positive sample was part of 2,168 samples of truck drivers that were tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI, Entebbe.

According to the ministry of health, all community samples from the ongoing community survey tested negative for COVID-19. A total of 464 samples were tested.

The country announced its first positive case on March 21,2020. The first cases along with 55 other have since been discharged after they recovered.

