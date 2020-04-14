COVID-19: Three more recovered patients discharged from Entebbe hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday discharged three patients who have recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) from Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

Uganda has had 54 confirmed cases of which 18 are said to have recovered. Most patients are receiving treatment at Entebbe and Mulago Specialiased Hospital.

Out of the 18 recovered patients, 7 are from Entebbe hospital including Uganda’s first confirmed case, also known as patient zero. Entebbe hospital has been treating 31 of the 54 patients.

On Saturday, the ministry discharged the first four recovered patients and added three more yesterday from the same hospital. Therefore, 7 of the 31 confirmed patients at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital have been discharged.

Sixty five medical health workers led by the Hospital Director Dr Moses Muwanga and the physician, Dr. Chris Nsereko are taking care of the confirmed patients and suspects in the isolation ward.

Dr. Nsereko told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the confirmed patients are under treatment and those discharged have been instructed to complete their medication and also take precautionary measures to avoid re-infection.

The Director General, Dr Henry Mwebesa on Saturday noted that nose and throat swab samples for COVID-19 recovered patients tested negative twice and are thereby due for discharge.

However, recovered patients will only be discharged after their communities have been sensitised and prepared to receive them in a bid to combat stigma.

URN