COVID 19: Suspects quarantined as Kawempe police station closes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has quarantined 40 suspects and closed Kawempe Police Station after a suspect tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the suspect who tested positive is a 15-year old juvenile who was arrested on allegation of defilement.

Onyango says investigations into the alleged defilement were concluded and the the 15-year was produced at Nabweru court and remanded to the juvenile remand home at Naguru.

However, officials at the remand home demanded for a COVID-19 negative certificate before he could be admitted. The 15-year old suspect was eventually tested and results returned positive.

“The child is yet to be transferred to Entebbe Grade B Hospital for treatment. Ministry of Health have today taken samples of all the staffs, family members and all the suspects in custody for testing,” said Onyango.

He added that at the moment they are not registering new cases at the station but attending to emergencies. Onyango said the emergencies include; accidents, robberies, fire and rescue of life like a kidnap, missing person or child falling in a pit among others.

“We appeal to members of the public who want Police services or have cases to register to go to the nearest Police Station within their localities or any Police station under Kawempe,” says Onyango

As the station is temporary closed, 40 suspects in its custody shall remain there for 14 days of quarantine and no suspect shall be granted bond until the quarantine period is exhausted.

Since March 2020, Uganda has registered 3,776 COVID-19 cases, 1,741 recoveries and 46 deaths.

