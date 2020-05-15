COVID-19: Survey finds no evidence of community transmission in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Preliminary findings from the survey to assess the extent of community transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Uganda so far shows no evidence of community transmission.

This was revealed by Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng on Thursday as she updated the country about the status of the pandemic.

She said of the over 14,000 people tested from the community so far, only four cases have tested positive.

This survey which targets a representative population of truckers and communities along their routes, health workers, market vendors, fishing communities, taxi drivers, LDUs and religious leaders seeks to test 20,000 people picked randomly from those key areas.

The positive community cases with no link to previous positive cases include a police officer picked from Masindi, another from Kyotera in addition to a trucker who also tested positive from Kyotera. The forth is a student in Rakai district who returned from Bukoba in Tanzania.

The findings of this survey will inform whether Uganda will lift the lockdown any time soon. Overall, 139 people have tested positive of which 79 are truckers.

URN