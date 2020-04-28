Covid-19 returned cash to be sent to districts -: Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has told legislators that have returned the 20 million Shillings given to participate in activities aimed at containing coronavirus — COVID-19, that their refunds will be sent to their districts.

The money which was wired to accounts of legislators by the Parliamentary Commission was part of a budget of 10 billion Shillings allocated to parliament anti-COVID-19 interventions. But a number of legislators rejected the money saying that with the ongoing lock down, there is nothing meaningful that they can do to contain the virus.

Some of the MPs who have returned the money include Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga, Erute South MP Jonathan Odur, Sheema Woman MP Jacklet Atuhaire and Nyabushozi County MP Col. Fred Mwesigye, among others.

The MPs argued that it was morally wrong for them to receive the money at the time when the country is faced with a crisis. But in her communication to Members of Parliament this afternoon, Kadaga said that any returned funds will be sent to the district task forces in areas where the MPs come from.

Last week, Kadaga allowed Members of Parliament to spend the money that was wired to their accounts despite a court order stopping them from utilising the money in view of an application by Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament, Gerald Karuhanga and the Erute South MP, Jonathan Odur, challenging the same.

Kadaga said that MPs would be incorporated into the respective district COVID-19 task forces as members while MPs representing special interest groups would be absorbed in the National Task Force where interventions will be coordinated.

*****

URN