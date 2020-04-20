COVID-19 positive Kenyan truck driver intercepted in Elegu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kenyan cargo truck driver who tested positive for COVID-19 has been intercepted in Elegu town council border town in Amuru district. The truck driver crossed into Uganda on April 16 through Malaba border en route to the South Sudan capital Juba tested.

A team of police backed Amuru COVID-19 Task Force and health workers searched for the driver in Elegu town council only to realise that his truck was being driven by another person. The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema, says the team persisted and searched for the driver until 1 pm when he was found at BLD parking yard in Elegu.

His truck is still in Melekiya in South Sudan. The driver was still isolated at Elegu border post pending evacuation to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital and eventually back to his home country by the time of filing this story. According to local authorities, most truck drivers handover their trucks to other drivers to cross into South Sudan upon arrival in Elegu border town.

Preliminary findings show that the confirmed Kenyan case had spent three days at the border. Health experts backed by security have stated tracing for the contacts and place them under the 14 days mandatory quarantine as safeguard against the virus. Dr Patrick Olwedo Odong, the Amuru District Health Officer told URN on Monday evening that the district is financially constrained to respond to reported cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Health Ministry, the interception of the Kenyan truck driver brings to four the number of cargo truck drivers who have tested positive for the infectious global contagion. However, Uganda’s confirmed cases of the virus remains at 55. Michael Lakony, the Amuru District Chairperson and Coordinator for the Amuru District COVID-19 Task Force disclosed that they have already resolved to ban trucks from parking in major trading centers of Paboo; Atiak and Biabia to protect residents from infection.

******

URN