Covid-19: One person discharged from Masaka hospital

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka Regional Referral Hospital on Thursday discharged one person, who has recovered from COVID-19.

The recovered person, was the first to be admitted at the treatment centre. He is a Burundian refugee living in Uganda at Nakivale settlement camp in Isingiro district.

He tested positive on his return from Tanzania through the porous entry point between Rakai and Isingiro district.

Nathan Onyaki, the Hospital Medical Director, says that five patients are still admitted at the treatment centre and are steadily improving.

He was later handed over to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees-UNHCR and Isingiro district authorities led by Herbert Muhangi, the Resident District Commissioner, for reintegration in the community.

Muhangi says they have revitalized their efforts towards safeguarding the porous border entry and exit points to prevent arrival any new cases in the country.

This brings Uganda’s number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 56.

Doctor Lisa Nelson, the Centre for Disease Control-CDC Country Coordinator noted that they appreciate the efforts by Uganda to control the pandemic.

