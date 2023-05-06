COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency- WHO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday declared that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of International Concern.

The decision which comes three years after a global alert was issued for countries to take precautionary measures over the acute viral respiratory disease spreading quickly was reached during the 15th meeting of the International Health Regulations held on Thursday.

According to a statement released on Friday, during the session committee members highlighted the decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, the decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, and the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Data by WHO shows that the death rate had dropped significantly from 100,000 per week in 2021 to just about 3000 deaths per week as of April 2023.

These strides are partly attributed to high vaccination coverage where 13.3billion vaccine doses have been dispensed covering 89 percent of healthcare Workers globally and 82 percent of adults aged 60 and above.

“The Committee’s position has been evolving over the last several months. While acknowledging the remaining uncertainties posted by potential evolution of SARS-CoV-2, they advised that it is time to transition to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic”, the statement reads in part.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director General says although the virus remains a threat he concurs with the advice offered by the Committee regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He determines that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

During this transition, States Parties are advised to continue following the issued temporary recommendations which include collaborative surveillance and intergrating COVID-19 vaccines in life Course vaccination programmes.

More than 765million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded globally.

