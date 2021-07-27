Tuesday , July 27 2021
Lato Milk
COVID-19: Museveni address set for Saturday

The Independent July 27, 2021 COVID-19 Updates, The News Today 1 Comment

Museveni to address the nation. PHOTO PPU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation at 8pm on Saturday on the status of the ongoing 42-day lockdown and measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic. He on July 18 reinstated  some of last year’s tough COVID-19 measures, including a lockdown.

According to President Museveni, the measures were needed to address the fast rate at which the disease was spreading. Due to an increase at the rate at which the disease was spreading, dwindling oxygen supplies in hospital  and longer recovery times, the President said that country’s best option was to prevent spread of the disease.

His address will come a few days after that of Health Minister Ruth Aceng, who will today provide an update on measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Aceng’s address will set the tone for action that the President will take.

Uganda as at July 24 had 92,724 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,579 deaths registered.

The new measures came ten days after the president closed schools and banned cross border movement.

One comment

  1. Bosco
    July 27, 2021 at 10:04 am

    Just noted correction.

    M7 reinstated covid-19 measures on JUNE 18, not July 18.

    Reply

