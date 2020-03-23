COVID-19: Lira Bishop suspends fasting

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lira Diocese Catholic Bishop has suspended fasting among the congregation on grounds that the body immunity has to be built so they remain strong to fight the COVID_ 19 disease.

Rt. Rev. Sanctus Lino Wanok, the Bishop of Lira Diocese made the pronouncement while presiding over the second mass which was broadcast to the Christians live on Radio Wa 89.8FM, a catholic radio in Lira town.

The mass which is normally conducted at the ordination ground could not happen following a ban of all public gatherings including prayer sessions in churches, Mosques and others.

Bishop Lino Wanok advised the Christians to eat and keep their immunity strong.

The Bishop who acknowledged the importance of fasting during this Lenten period advised that the Christians can fast in another away other than denying themselves food.

Earlier on in his homily, the Bishop called on the general public to change their routine and plant vegetables.

“Change the mode of your work, get some hoes and start to cultivate at home because we do not know how long this period is going to take us. Otherwise, our work will be in vain. Why are we collecting this money, who will eat the money if the disease attacks you?” he wondered.

He also advised that the best thing to do is stick to prayers saying getting the vaccine will take time.

