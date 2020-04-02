COVID-19: Health Ministry planning to turn Namboole stadium into a health facility

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is planning to turn Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) into a health facility if the number of COVID-19 cases increase.

This was revealed on Wednesday by Diana Atwine, the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary while appearing before the parliamentary committee on the budget. The committee was scrutinizing the supplementary request of 284 billion shillings to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

Atwine, who was responding to questions from Members of Parliament in regarding their preparations to handle the cases in case they rise, said that at the moment they are handling cases of coronavirus in Entebbe Grade B hospital and Mulago hospital.

She says however if the two facilities get filled up, they are already making arrangements to have Namboole turned into a health facility.

Several countries like the United States of America, Italy, China and Spain among others that have been hardly hit by the coronavirus are currently suffering from lack of hospital space, ventilators and protective gears.

Several countries have made makeshift health facilities, while others are constructing and have launched hospitals to handle the coronavirus situation.

******

URN