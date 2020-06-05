Covid 19 escapee handed over to Kenyan authorities- RDC

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Covid19 patient who escaped from isolation at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital has been traced and handed over to Kenyan authorities. The 42-year-old patient tested positive for Covid19 in Amudat day after entering Uganda from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

She was admitted at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital on June 02nd, 2020 for treatment and fled in the night of June 03rd. This prompted Moroto health authorities and police to mount a search for the patient.

She was captured at Lotomei in Napak district after a tip off from residents.

The Moroto Resident District Commissioner, Peter Ken Lochap, says they handed over the patient to Kenyan authorities at Alakas border point in Amudat district. “We got her around Lotomei and handed her over to the commissioner of West Pokot,” said Lochap on phone from his home in Kangole.

Maj. Edward Kabasa, the Kenyan Liaison Officer confirmed the transfer of the patient to the Kenyan administration. “Yes, I can confirm she was handed over at Alakas,” he said. Meanwhile security has been heightened the hospital.

Apart from the hospital guards, the Moroto District Police Commander, Jude Nasucha, says he has deployed police personnel to secure the Covid19 cases at the hospital. When our reporter visited the treatment center on Thursday, the hospital management had also fixed broken and damaged windows.

They have been sealing the windows using iron sheets. The isolation center is located adjacent to the administration block and is only a few meters from the entrance and exit.

There are currently two Covid19 patients under treatment at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital. One of the cases is a mother with an eight-month baby and the other is a man in his 20s.

********

URN