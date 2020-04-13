COVID-19; Doctors caution against use of cloth masks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Medical Association has cautioned Ugandans against the use of cloth masks. According to the doctor’s umbrella organisation, the use of cloth masks does not offer the necessary protection against COVID-19 and might instead cause more harm.

Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, the General Secretary of the Uganda Medical Association says that the use of cloth masks for both health workers and the general population cannot stop aerosols from entering the mouth or nose.

A 2015 study carried out in Vietnam and New Zealand and published in a scientific journal- BMJ Open Access shows that the use of cloth masks does not protect health workers from infections. Results showed that the penetration of cloth masks by particles for influenza-like illnesses stood at 97 per cent compared to 47 per cent in medical masks.

The rate of infections was high among cloth masks because they retain moisture and do not offer proper filtration of air. The masks can also be reused which increases the risk of users being exposed to infections especially in cases where the masks are not washed and even ironed well before being used again.

Dr Muhereza says that cloth masks can only stop people from touching soft parts like the mouth and nose.

However, with a global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment like gloves, masks and goggles, accessing the highly recommended medical masks is likely to be a challenge for both the general population and medical workers who are likely to come into contact with persons infected with COVID-19.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general says that the best way to protect against COVID-19 is to wash hands using soap and water and avoiding crowds.

“There are proven things that we can do to protect each other. We can wash hands, keep a distance from people, cough in the elbow and avoid touching the face. When this fails, masks should be used in communities where handwashing and social distancing has failed,” Dr Tedros said.

However, he quickly adds that medical masks should be left for health workers who are endangered more than the general public when it comes to COVID-19.

“Medical masks should be prioritized for health workers. Mass use of the masks by the general population will lead to an increase in shortages yet the lack of such PPE is endangering health workers,” he added.

In countries like Uganda, where people have resorted to using cloth-made masks, according to doctors the masks should be looked after like a handkerchief. Dr David Musoke, a public health specialist says that the locally made masks should be looked after like a handkerchief.

“When dealing with handkerchiefs, it is recommended to wash them soap and water, hang them under the sun and then iron them before re-using them again. The same method can be used for cotton masks,” he said.

********

URN