COVID-19: 1,000 new cases recorded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day after 1,199 people tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

The new cases were part of 8,223 samples that were tested yesterday for the disease.

This brings the total number of reported cases in the country to 25,059, up from 23,860 cases recorded on Monday.

Kampala and Wakiso accounted for the highest number of cases both contributing almost half of the new cases.

12 COVID-19 deaths were also been recorded. Bringing the total number reported to date 219. In the last three days, 2,560 new cases have been reported.

Health experts say the rise in numbers should not be very surprising. Dr Monica Musenero, a senior presidential advisor on epidemics says the worst numbers are yet to be infected. She says by January 2021, the number of infected persons might be over 40,000.

URN