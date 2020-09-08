Court to decide fate of Kipoi’s co accused next week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Military Court Martial in Makindye has fixed September 14, 2020, to decide whether five soldiers previously charged with former Bubulo West Member of Parliament Tonny Nsubuga Kipoi have a case to answer.

The soldiers include Rogers Mweru, Yunus Lemertga, Ifosiga Saidi Dodla, Cassim Adams Mawa, Sergeant Okeng, James Shimali and Yusuf Kiisa.

The group is jointly charged with offences related to security contrary to section 130 of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF Act. This is after they allegedly plotted to overthrow the government.

On Monday when the case came up for further hearing, the Army Prosecutor Captain Ambrose Baguma told the seven-member Panel led by Lt General Andrew Gutti that the prosecution has closed its case with five witnesses.

The witnesses included Etienne Muhumuza, the Chairperson of Bundibugyo District Public Accounts Committee, Sergeant Major Naswagi Semahera, a soldier from the Uganda People Defense Forces-UPDF Air Defense and Bernard Turyamureeba a Police Officer who arrested the suspects.

The witnesses told the court that the accused persons between 2011 and 2012 in diverse places in Uganda specifically in Kampala, Mpigi, Luwero Entebbe, Fort Portal, Mbale, Masaka and Nakasongola, they contrived a plot to overturn the government of Uganda.

They reportedly organized meetings, mobilized funds; acquired firearms and military training in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo also mobilized and recruited people into their rank and file.

Baguma asked the court to fix for a date to decide on whether the accused have a case to answer or based on the testimonies by their five witnesses.

The defence lawyers led by Major Kamanda Silas Mutungi did not object to the request made by Baguma.

Gutti set September 14, 2020, for the ruling.

The five soldiers were arraigned in court in 2018 with former MP Kipoi who was later granted amnesty after denouncing rebellious activities. But for them, they denied the charges and they were granted bail last year pending the conclusion of this case.

URN