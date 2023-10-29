Court stops sacking of UNBS Board Chairman Musekura

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court stopped the abrupt sacking of Charles Musekura as chairperson of the National Standards Council that oversees the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

Musekura had been forthwith dismissed by Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Minister Francis Mwebesa and replaced by Eng James Kalibbala also a council member.

Musekura however, got a reprieve after the court stopped his removal from office.

“I am writing to bring to your attention a significant legal development concerning the position of Charles Musekura as the Chairperson of the National Standards Council (NSC),” UNBS’ legal counsel’s office wrote in a notice to the Executive Director citing an order from the High Court of Uganda.

“The Order effectively halts any actions or orders by the Minister seeking to remove Charles Musekura from his role as Chairperson of the NSC. This Order in effect means Charles Musekura is to continue holding the office of Chairperson of the National Standards Council until further directives from the Hon. Justice Ssekaana Musa. I have attached the Order for your reference,” the notice added.