Court stays Oledo’s suspension as UMA president

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala has issued an interim injunction staying the suspension of Dr. Samuel Oledo, as the president of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA). It follows an application for a judicial review filed by Oledo against his suspension by the UMA extraordinary assembly held on Sunday.

The assembly suspended Oledo for four years and replaced him with Dr. Edith Nakku-Joloba, after finding him guilty of engaging in partisan politics in contravention of the UMA constitution. On December 3rd, 2022, Oledo led a group of intern doctors to publicly endorse President Yoweri Museveni for the 2026 presidential elections at the National Resistance Movement-(NRM) Party Youth Symposium held at the Kololo ceremonial grounds.

Led by Oledo, the medical interns who were fully dressed in their clinical coats knelt before Museveni showering him with praises and asking him to stand for another term, which didnt go down well with health professionals. Oledo through his lawyer, Elvis Ssemuyaba from Unicas Advocates contends that the decision to suspend him didn’t follow the right procedures and wants a judicial review of his suspension.

Justice Musa Ssekaana has stayed the suspension and set Thursday this week to deliver his ruling via email. Ssemuyaba told journalists outside the court that his client was suspended illegally.

Ronald Ewalu from Geoffrey Nangumya and Company Advocates who represented UMA said that they will wait for the court decision before chatting their next course of action.

URN