Court sets new date for “no, nedda” demonstrators trial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The court at Makindye has set October 13, 2020, as the hearing date for the case against eight political activists who were arrested for their involvement in a campaign unveiled by opposition politicians in June.

The campaign christened, ‘No, Nedda, was aimed at showing dissatisfaction over how the government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The opposition called upon all the hungry Ugandans, those held home as restrictions on their businesses persisted and all those who were dissatisfied with the government, to drum whatever items they can every day at 1 pm to show their anger.

At the time of the campaign, the government had maintained restrictions on the movement and operations of public places as one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease. There was a public outcry on livelihoods that had been disrupted and the failure to distribute food to families that were held in their homes.

But a number of those who responded to the campaign, championed by former FDC President Dr Kizza Besigye and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu were arrested. These include David Musiri, Male Kenneth, Peter Waiswa, Kato Paul, Eddie Musisi, Kibirige Emmanuel, Kaddu Sadat and Kyazze Muhammad who have since been on remand in Kitalya prison.

The group says that their participation in the campaign was intended to demand that the government fulfils its commitment to give food to Ugandans who were affected by the lockdown.

Although the case hearing had been set to start on Tuesday, the state prosecutor said they were not yet ready with the witnesses and all the required evidence to enable commencement of the hearing. The group was granted bail by the Court in Makindye.

Lawyers Shamim Malende and Anthony Wameli said that the suspects are charged with illegal assembly, inciting violence and involving themselves in acts that would lead to transmission of COVID-19.

URN